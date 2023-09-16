Man held for supplying crude country bombs to armed gang

September 16, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old man on the charges of making crude country bombs and supplying them to armed gang members who were involved in a clash at Akilandapuram near Samayapuram last month.

On August 12, two groups belonging to a caste Hindu community clashed over previous enmity. The warring factions attacked each other using sharp weapons at Akilandapuram near Samayapuram, during which a gang hurled a crude country bomb against another. They also reportedly vandalised a couple of cars and a private school bus.

Following the clash, three cases were registered against the warring factions at Samayapuram police station under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Explosive Substances Act and the police arrested K. Paranathaman, S. Napoleon, A. Velmurugan, M. Manikandan, and S. Mohankumar of one group and R. Santhakumar, and N. Ranjith of the other group.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, acting upon secret information that a group of persons were involved in making crude country bombs near Jeeyapuram, a special team of police conducted a raid and arrested R. Deenadayalan, 39, who supplied country bombs to the armed gang.

The police also summoned Mani, Siva, Surya, Ranjith, Ragu, and Sankar for an inquiry who were linked to Deenadayalan and procured raw materials for making country bombs from a licenced cracker unit. On Saturday, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar inspected the cracker unit and conducted an inquiry with the owner. He also warned that the police will take strict action against those who indulge in activities with the intention of creating law and order problems in the district.

