Man held for stealing from Samayapuram temple ‘hundial’

Samayapuram police have arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly stole cash from a ‘hundial’ at Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near here.

The incident was reported on Sunday night. Police identified the arrested man as S. Prabhu of Keezha Annathope in Madurai district.

Police sources said the security officer of the temple, M. Madhavan, was on duty when he noticed Prabhu allegedly stealing cash from the ‘hundial’ kept outside the ‘Moolasthanam’ and caught him red-handed. The stolen cash amounting to ₹1,930 was recovered.

Acting on a complaint from Mr. Madhavan on Monday, Samayapuram police registered a case. Prabhu was remanded to judicial custody.