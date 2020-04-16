Man held for spreading rumour

A 42-year-old man was arrested at Ponnamaravathy on Thursday on the charge of spreading rumours that a man who was under home quarantine in the town was afflicted with COVID-19. The accused A. Sivakumar, a manager in a wedding hall, was arrested on a complaint lodged by a health inspector. Police sources said a man who had settled in Mayiladuthurai returned to his native Ponnamaravathy Town a few days ago. Since he had come from another district, the man was kept under home quarantine with a notice stuck in front of his house in this regard.

Sivakumar who came to know about it allegedly circulated a voice message in the Whatsapp claiming that the man was afflicted with novel corona virus. He also appealed to the public not to go anywhere near the house of the man.

A case was registered against him including under section 66 of the Information Technology Act and under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.