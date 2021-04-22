Man held for sexually assaulting minors

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Thursday on the charge of sexually assaulting two sisters - both minors - near Musiri last month. The arrest of S. Singaram followed a complaint lodged by the mother of the victims. The minors belong to the Scheduled Caste community, while the accused is a caste Hindu.

Police said the man who was the neighbour of the victim had committed the crime by taking the minors to his house last month. The mother of the victims who apparently questioned Singaram for his illegal act subsequently informed the Childline. The matter also went to the notice of the Child Welfare Committee.

In late March, the All Women Police at Musiri registered a case on a complaint lodged by the mother. The man who was said to be absconding after allegedly committing the crime was arrested on Thursday by a police team, said the sources.

The case against the accused has been registered under IPC sections including 366 ( kidnap) and under Sections 5 (m) and 6 (1) of the POCSO Act besides under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.