ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for sexually assaulting minor

April 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tiruchi city police arrested a 43-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Saturday. According to the police, the man was a native of Tiruchi city and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old minor girl, who was his neighbour. The sexual assault happened on Friday when the minor was alone in her house. She alerted her family members, who lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women Police. The police arrested the accused under Section 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US