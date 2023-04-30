HamberMenu
Man held for sexually assaulting minor

April 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Tiruchi city police arrested a 43-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl on Saturday. According to the police, the man was a native of Tiruchi city and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old minor girl, who was his neighbour. The sexual assault happened on Friday when the minor was alone in her house. She alerted her family members, who lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women Police. The police arrested the accused under Section 450 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

