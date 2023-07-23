HamberMenu
Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

July 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police have arrested a youth on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Police sources said P. Mukesh, 19, a native of Taramangalam in Salem district, sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl near Thiruverumbur. Based on her alert, the mother of the minor lodged a complaint in the All Women Police Station at Thiruverumbur.

On Sunday, the police arrested Mukesh under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody at the Tiruchi Central Prison, police said.

