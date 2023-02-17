HamberMenu
Man held for sexually assaulting a minor near Tiruchi

February 17, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi (rural) police arrested a 58-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district on Friday.

According to the police, a shopkeeper identified as P. Venkitasamy, 58, was involved in sexually assaulting the 11-year-old girl.

Based on her alert, the parents of the minor lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station, Manapparai. The police booked the accused under section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

