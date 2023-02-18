HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held for sexual assault near Tiruchi

February 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district (rural) police apprehended a man who had sexually assaulted a mentally challenged woman near Mudikandam on Friday.

According to the police, 40-year-old woman in the district had lodged a complaint at the All-Women Police Station at Tiruverumbur. In her complaint, she said her 20-year-old daughter, who was mentally challenged and had speech difficulty, was sexually assaulted by M. Sivagurunathan, 25.

The incident happened on February 14, when the accused took the victim to his house and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused under sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage), 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.