Man held for sexual assault near Tiruchi

February 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district (rural) police apprehended a man who had sexually assaulted a mentally challenged woman near Mudikandam on Friday.

According to the police, 40-year-old woman in the district had lodged a complaint at the All-Women Police Station at Tiruverumbur. In her complaint, she said her 20-year-old daughter, who was mentally challenged and had speech difficulty, was sexually assaulted by M. Sivagurunathan, 25.

The incident happened on February 14, when the accused took the victim to his house and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused under sections 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage), 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.