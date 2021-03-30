Man held for setting afire Raja's effigy

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set afire an effigy of DMK propaganda secretary and former Union Minister A. Raja here on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswam’s mother recently.

Police identified him as A. Gangadharan of Mela Chinthamani, who claimed to be a script writer.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Karur Bypass Road in the morning. Gangadharan carried the effigy of Mr. Raja through a bylane and allegedly set it afire. Police personnel who rushed to the spot on information doused the flames and arrested Mr. Gangadharan, who raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister.

Fort Police are investigating.