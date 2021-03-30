Tiruchirapalli

Man held for setting afire Raja's effigy

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set afire an effigy of DMK propaganda secretary and former Union Minister A. Raja here on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswam’s mother recently.

Police identified him as A. Gangadharan of Mela Chinthamani, who claimed to be a script writer.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Karur Bypass Road in the morning. Gangadharan carried the effigy of Mr. Raja through a bylane and allegedly set it afire. Police personnel who rushed to the spot on information doused the flames and arrested Mr. Gangadharan, who raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister.

Fort Police are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 5:45:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-held-for-setting-afire-rajas-effigy/article34198661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY