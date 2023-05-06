ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for real estate fraud in Pudukottai

May 06, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly cheating film director Pandiraj to the tune of ₹1.89 crore by selling a piece of land using fabricated documents in Pudukottai.

According to police sources, a real estate broker, N. Kumar of Poonga Nagar, sold around 1.43 acre of land near Vellanur village to Mr. Pandiraj for ₹1.89 crore. He had received the money in five to six instalments over 10 years.

Mr. Pandiraj, who recently visited the land, came to know that the property is owned by someone else and that the documents were fabricated, filed a complaint against the real estate broker. Based on his complaint, the District Crime Branch registered a case against the accused under sections 406, 417 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

