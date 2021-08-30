Man held for posting woman’s photos on social media

Thanjavur District police have arrested a man for indecent portrayal of a woman on social media.

The accused allegedly beguiled a Cuddalore-based woman by stating that he had divorced his wife and made arrangements for their marriage in March.

However, the ‘bride’ called off the marriage after coming to know that he was yet to dissolve his previous marriage. Irked by her move, the man morphed the photographs he had taken earlier with her and uploaded them on social media.

The woman lodged a complaint with Thanjavur District police in July seeking criminal action against the accused residing in Nanjikottai area near Thanjavur town. He was picked up by a special team on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody.