Man held for poaching seahorses, sea cucumbers

Forest officials have arrested a 36-year-old man on the charge of poaching seahorses and sea cucumbers at Palakkudi fish landing point in Manamelkudi taluk in the district.

Thirty-five seahorses and eight sea cucumbers were seized from S. Vellaisamy of Ayyampattinam village in Manamelkudi taluk on Wednesday. The accused was involved in the sale of conch shells, a press release from the Forest Department said.

Vellaisamy was produced before a court at Aranthangi and remanded to judicial custody. He was lodged in Tirumayam sub jail. A case was registered against him under the The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.