Man held for murder

Ammapettai police have arrested Periyasamy, 28, of Soozhiyakottai hamlet after the latter reportedly admitted to assault and murder of a woman.

Police said the victim, Kanagavalli, 33, of Soozhiyakottai took the sheep for grazing on the morning of October 24, but failed to return home in the evening. However, the sheep came back. Her relatives found her body with injuries and clothes torn at an isolated place in the same village.

Ammapettai police rushed to the spot and removed the body to government hospital at Papanasam. A thorough search at the scene of crime and nearby areas led to the seizure of a fishing rod.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of Periyasamy, who reportedly admitted to have assaulted the woman and then killed her. He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody..