Man held for molesting stepdaughter

THANJAVUR

Christopher, 25, of M. Kallupatti, near Peraiyur in Madurai district, was arrested by the All Women Police, Vallam, on charges of molesting his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

According to police, Christopher had married a 30-year-old divorcee of Punnai Nallur Mariamman Kovil area in 2017. The divorcee had a daughter and son from her first husband. The accused, who was stationed in Madurai on duty, during his visits had assaulted his stepdaughter sexually when the wife and stepson were away. When the girl informed this to her mother, she lodged a complaint with the police who picked up Christopher from Madurai recently and booked a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offices Act against him.