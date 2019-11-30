Man held for marrying minor

The All Women Police, Thiruvaiyaru, have arrested a 35-year-old person for marrying a 15-year-old girl after impregnating her.

According to police, the AWP Thiruvaiyaru received a complaint from Suganthavalli of District Child Protection Office, stating that a 15-year-old girl from Karanthattankudi has been impregnated by Prabhakaran of Aavikkarai near Thiruvaiyaru. The marriage was solemnised a year ago by the families.

The AWP Thiruvaiyaru registered a case and arrested, Prabhakaran and are on the look out for the parents of Prabhakaran and the girl.