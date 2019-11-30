Man held for marrying minor

The All Women Police, Thiruvaiyaru, have arrested a 35-year-old person for marrying a 15-year-old girl after impregnating her.
According to police, the AWP Thiruvaiyaru received a complaint from Suganthavalli of District Child Protection Office, stating that a 15-year-old girl from Karanthattankudi has been impregnated by Prabhakaran of Aavikkarai near Thiruvaiyaru. The marriage was solemnised a year ago by the families.
The AWP Thiruvaiyaru registered a case and arrested, Prabhakaran and are on the look out for the parents of Prabhakaran and the girl.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.