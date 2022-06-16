Man held for locking school

Karambakudi police arrested P. Chinnaiya, 50, for locking the Thattavurani Government School here on Wednesday.

Chinnaiya, a resident of Karambakudi, had donated his land to the school a few years ago. He was assigned the operator job after an overhead tank was built on the school grounds. Later, he was dismissed from the job, following a public outcry that drinking water was not being provided properly.

Chinnaiya, who was frustrated, locked the school entrance early in the morning, leaving students and staff outside. The police who came to the scene, unlocked the school. He was arrested and charged for causing a nuisance, police sources said.