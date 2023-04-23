ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for killing stray dog

April 23, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi city police arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly killed a stray dog using his air gun at Khajapettai here on Sunday. Police sources said Syed Hassan, a therapist, native of Khajapettai in the city, on Friday, shot at a stray dog by firing a pellet using his air gun and killed the animal on the spot. Based on a complaint from Pazhaniappan, the Palakarai police registered a case against Syed Hassan under Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.,) of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant Sections of the Arms Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The police seized the air gun from him.

