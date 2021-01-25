Tiruchirapalli

Man held for killing father

A 48-year-old man, Prabodhachandran, was arrested on the charge of killing his father A. Nandhagopal, 81, in their house on Alagar Street under Airport police station limits in the early hours of Monday.

Prabodhachandran was unmarried and did not have proper employment. He was allegedly vexed over the delay in his marriage and was under the impression that his father had not taken any steps in this regard while his brother and sisters were settled well. He allegedly pushed his father down who sustained head injury after hitting a slab stone leading to his death.

