Man held for extortion bid

Police have arrested a woman and are on the look out for her male accomplice, who allegedly made a call to a local businessman claiming to be the Collector and demanded money to conduct an “awareness rally.”

According to the police, a hotel proprietor in the town recently got the call on his mobile phone. The caller, claiming to be the Collector, asked him to deposit ₹60,000 in his “assistant’s” bank account for conducting the rally.

Suspecting foul play, the business man preferred a police complaint. Investigations revealed that Jamaludeen of Pallapatti in Karur district and Reeta Babyola of Kakkalur Sakthi Nagar in Tiruvallur district were involved in the crime.

While the woman was arrested on Sunday, a special police team is still on the look out for Jamaludeen.