Tiruchirapalli

Man held for attempt to murder

The Thiruvidaimaruthur police have arrested K. R. Venkatraman of Kothankudi near Kumbakonam for attempting to murder a resident of Maruthuvakudi.

According to sources, the Thiruvidaimaruthur received a complaint from M. K. Stalin of Maruthuvakudi near Kumbakonam stating that someone had issued a life threat to him over the phone a week ago.

Investigations led to a murder case accused, Manikandan of Thiruvidaimaruthur, who was lodged in Salem prison. Subsequently, the Thiruvidaimaruthur police took him under their custody through the Court two days ago and on interrogation, it was ascertained that Venkatraman was instrumental in the plan to eliminate M. K. Stalin.

Venkatraman was arrested on Saturday and remanded to judicial custody, police added.


