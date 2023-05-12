HamberMenu
Man held for assaulting woman medical officer

May 12, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was arrested on a charge of assaulting a woman medical officer of a Community Health Centre at Kumiliam on Thursday.

According to sources, K. Suresh of Kumiliam, who went to the health centre for the treatment of his relative, was said to have picked up a quarrel and had heated exchanges with Silambarasan, husband of Medical Officer Sathya. When she intervened, Suresh assaulted her and her husband. Acting on a complaint, the Irumbulikurichi police arrested Suresh and remanded him in judicial custody.

