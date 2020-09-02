Man held dishonouring for national flag in FB post

PUDUKOTTAI

A. Manikandan, 48, of Kamarajapuram was arrested by the police here on Wednesday for allegedly dishonouring the national flag in a Facebook post.

Mr. Manikandan, who is district secretary of Tamizhar Kazhagam, also made adverse comments about Independence Day that could affect the sovereignty and unity of the country, disturb public peace, instigate others and encourage secessionism, police said.

The accused, who runs a hotel in the town, was arrested by a police team and booked under Sec. 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony ) and 505 (1), (b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Amendment Act 2003 and Section 67 of Information Technology Act.

He was later remanded to judicial custody.