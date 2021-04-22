Man hacked to death

Thanjavur

A photo studio owner was allegedly killed by a gang that had come in search of his brother at Azhagiya Nayagi Puram near Sethubhavachatram on Wednesday night.

According to police, the deceased, Anburose runs a studio at Pattukottai and was residing at Azhagiya Nayagi Puram in a joint family with his brother, Saghayaraj and his brother’s wife, Priya.

Saghayaraj’s friend, Lakshmanan of Thillangadu used to call on him frequently and during such visits, he had reportedly misbehaved with Priya. Annoyed by Lakshmanan’s behaviour, Saghayaraj and Priya had lodged a complaint against him with Sethubhavachatram police on Wednesday.

On hearing about this, Lakshmanan and his friends arrived at Azhagiya Nayagi Puram in search of the couple but entered into a brawl with Saghayaraj’s brother, Anburose as the couple was not available at the house.

The wordy duel turned into a scuffle and the gang attacked Anburose with lethal weapons and fled. Anburose was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in the area where he was declared dead. The Sethubhavachatram police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.