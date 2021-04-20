Man hacked to death

THANJAVUR

20 April 2021 18:05 IST

A 60-year-old man was hacked to death at Pudur near Orathanadu on Monday.

According to police, Susairaj, 34, of Arunthavapuram, Ammapettai, worked at a sawmill in Pudur and lived on the premises with his wife, Selvi. He hit his wife whenever he was drunk. On Monday night, he quarrelled with his wife again after consuming alcohol.

Rajendran, who was passing through the sawmill, intervened and presumably advised Susairaj that it was inhumane to attack the spouse. A wordy duel ensued between the two. Susairaj attacked Rajendran with a deadly weapon and the older man died on the spot. Susairaj was arrested by the Orathanadu police.