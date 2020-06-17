Man hacked to death

PUDUKOTTAI

17 June 2020 23:24 IST

A history-sheeter was murdered by a gang at Aranthangi on Tuesday.

According to sources, two persons allegedly attacked ‘Idi’ Mani alias Manikandan, 31, of L.N. Puram with sickle and other deadly weapons when he was chatting with friends on L.N. Puram Road. The duo also attacked his friend, Sathish Kumar of Koothadivayal.

Manikandan received injuries and died on the spot. Sathish Kumar was admitted to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Aranthangi police are on the look out for S. Kulam Mohideen and Alavudeen of Sannathivayal.

