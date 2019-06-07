Man hacked to death by armed gang

Man hacked to death
PUDUKOTTAI
A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by an armed gang at Thiruvappur near Pudukottai town on Friday. Police gave the name of the victim as S. Suresh Pandian, 32. Dispute over financial transaction is suspected to be the cause behind the murder.
Police sources said Suresh Pandian and his friend were chatting near Thiruvappur Mariammankoil arch when the armed gang which came on a two-wheeler got out of the vehicle and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot. The Thirugokarnam police have registered a case.
