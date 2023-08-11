Man hacked to death near Tiruverumbur

August 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 47-year-old man was hacked to death at Keezha Kumaresapuram near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi district in the late hours of Thursday.

The police identified the victim as A. Saravanan, who had been working as a painter and living with his family at Keezha Kumaresapuram. Police sources said P. Radhakrishnan, 52, a native of Lalgudi, who was known to the family of the victim, allegedly had a dispute with them over financial matters.

On Thursday, when the victim’s wife was out of station, Radhakrishnan and Saravanan consumed alcohol at the latter’s house. An argument broke out between them ended in a scuffle and Radhakrishnan, using a sharp weapon, hacked Saravanan to death.

The Tiruverumbur police have registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Radhakrishnan and arrested him.