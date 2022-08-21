Man hacked to death near Tiruchi

A 40-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at his locality in Panayakurichi village on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body K. Jeyapal, a mason, was found at the crime scene with multiple cut injuries.

Police sources said the accused also belonged to Panayakurichi. Jeyapal used to quarrel with the accused under the influence of alcohol. Further, ill-feeling reportedly existed between him and one of the accused S. Sundaram for some years over a petty issue.

Jeyapal allegedly abused the accused leading to a quarrel between them on Sunday morning. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked him with weapon resulting in his death. The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruverumbur police have registered a case of murder.