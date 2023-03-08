ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death near Thuvakudi

March 08, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was hacked to death near Anna valaivu on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highways at Thuvakudi in Tiruchi in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as M. Gopi, 32, a native of Valavandhan Kottai who was a functionary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He was assaulted by unidentified persons using weapons when he was waiting outside an eatery near Anna Valaivu at Thuvakudi. He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The Thuvakkudi police registered a case against the unidentified persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and were on the lookout. The police narrowed down a few persons who were suspected to be involved in the incident.

