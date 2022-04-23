Man hacked to death in Tiruchi
A 45-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at Kuzhumani near here on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Ravichandran, son of Palanisappan of Suburayanpatti near Kuzhumani.
Sources said a group of persons came by two-wheelers and attacked Ravichandran with sickle and knife near a two-wheeler mechanic shop. He died on the spot.
Jeeyapuram police rushed to the spot and removed the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for post mortem.
