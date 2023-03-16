ADVERTISEMENT

Man hacked to death in Tiruchi over personal enmity

March 16, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 73-year-old man was hacked to death at Keezh Devadhanam in the evening hours of Wednesday over a personal enmity between two groups regarding running a flower and lamp shop in Tiruchi City.

According to the police, the deceased N. Dhanapal, 73, was hacked to death using a machete by the accused, R. Arun Prasad, 34. Police sources said previous enmity prevailed between the deceased and the accused over running a flower and lamp shop at Guru Harichandra Bairavar Temple near the Oyamari graveyard.

After the incident, the Fort Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body of Dhanapal and sent it to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in the city for postmortem. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against Arun Prasad under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him. The police also secured his mother R. Manjuladevi and were investigating the case further.

CONNECT WITH US