Man hacked to death in Samayapuram

May 08, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of four members in a TASMAC liquor bar at Samayapuram in Tiruchi in the late hours of Saturday.

According to police, the victim, M. Babu, 28, who worked at a flower shop, was also involved in making arrangements for devotees coming to Samayapuram Mariyamman temple.

A prior hostility existed between him and one of the accused, V. Sullan, 25, a native of Thuraiyur, who was also involved in guiding the devotees at Samayapuram temple. On Saturday afternoon, they quarrelled during which Babu allegedly assaulted Sullan.

Later, when Babu was at a TASMAC bar in Samayapuram, Sullan and his associates N. Kadalai Ganesh, N. Vinayagamoorthy, and S. Valli Aruna assaulted him using weapons. He sustained heavy injuries and was taken to Government Hospital at Srirangam, where he was declared dead.

The Samayapuram police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.

