Man hacked to death by his son over family dispute

April 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old man was hacked to death by his son over a family dispute near Golden Rock in Tiruchi in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, Kaliyaperumal, 59, a conservancy worker in Tiruchi Corporation, was living with his second wife at J.J. Nagar after separating from his first wife. On Saturday morning, he went to work and was later found dead in a bush near Golden Rock police station. Police rushed to the spot and recovered his body.

During investigation, the police found he was murdered by Ramkumar, his son from his first wife, over a dispute on getting benefits from the government as Kaliyaperumal was due to retire from service in a few months. The Golden Rock police secured Ramkumar and his brother-in-law Pandiyan. Further investigation is on.

