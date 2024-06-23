Man, grandson electrocuted at home near Krishnarayapuram

Two persons of a family died of electrocution at Nadupatti near Krishnarayapuram on Sunday. According to police, D. Thirumurugan, 14, suffered electric shock when he reportedly tried to switch on a light. On noticing him, his grandfather M. Srinivasan, 68, attempted to save him. But he also suffered electric shock. Both of them died on the spot. The bodies were taken to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. The Lalapettai police have registered a case and are investigating.

