Man gored to death during ‘manjuvirattu’ at Kallagam

January 18, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 39-year-old man died of injuries after being gored by a bull during “manjuvirattu” which was organised without obtaining permission at Kallagam in the district on Wednesday in connection with Pongal festivities.

The police identified the deceased as R. Balakrishnan of Kallagam. The Kallakudi police have booked a case against more than eight persons for having unlawfully assembled near a temple and organised “manjuvirattu” without obtaining permission. The accused had released some jallikattu bulls in a negligent manner and without taking precautionary measures, said the police sources.

One of the bulls gored Balakrishnan in his stomach. Balakrishnan was rushed to the Government Hospital at Ariyalur from where he was referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. The duty doctor examined Balakrishnan and declared him dead.

A case under Sections 147 (rioting), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) was registered on a complaint lodged by Balakrishnan’s wife Dhanalakshmi.