Man gored to death by bull in Pudukottai

February 19, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 24-year-old man died of injuries sustained during a ‘manju virattu’ held at Varpattu village near Ponnamaravathi in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Siva of Kannanur Pudhuvayal in Thirumayam taluk in the district. According to police, Siva was watching the bulls being released in the open area when one of the charging animals gored him causing grievous injuries. He died on the way to the hospital, The body was taken to the Ponnamaravathi Government Hospital for post-mortem. A probe is on.

The event was organised without obtaining police permission, said police sources. Several bulls were released during the event that was held in an open area.

Meanwhile, 14 persons were injured during the jallikattu organised at Alathur village near Iluppur in the district on Sunday. As many as 737 bulls were released during the event in which 300 tamers participated. Five of the injured were referred to a hospital in Pudukottai, while the remaining were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police.

Thirty-three people sustained injuries during the jallikattu event at Alundur in Tiruchi district on Sunday. As many as 787 bulls and 166 tamers participated in the event in which nine tamers, four spectators and 20 bull owners were injured. Two of the injured were referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for further treatment.