Man gored by jallikattu bull succumbs to injury

April 17, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man who sustained injury after being gored by a bull during a jallikattu organised at Rapoosal village in the district a few days ago succumbed at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. Police identified the deceased as A. Annadurai of Keelakurichi near Illupur. Annadurai was a spectator at the event when he was gored by a bull on the left side of his stomach while he was near the bull collection point. He was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for higher treatment. Police sources said Annadurai succumbed to injury on Sunday. The Illupur police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

