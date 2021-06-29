Tiruchirapalli

Man gets six-year RI for sexually assaulting minor

PUDUKOTTAI

The Mahila Court here on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo six year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl at Vadakipatti in Ponnamaravathi taluk in the district in December 2019. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 50,000 on V. Udhayachandran who was the neighbour of the victim - a class IV student then.

The Ponnamaravathi police had registered a case on a complaint lodged by the minor girl's mother under sections 9 (m) read with 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012 against Udhayachandran. The court directed the State government to provide a sum of ₹ 2 lakh as compensation to the victim. Udhayachandran was later lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict, a police press release said.


