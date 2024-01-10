GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets seven years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor in Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 48-year-old man to undergo seven years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor.

The judgment was pronounced in a case registered at Lalgudi police station in December 2019. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, S. John Joseph, a native of Iruthayapuram near Lalgudi, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted John Joseph and sentenced him to undergo seven years of imprisonment on Wednesday. The court imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim, the prosecution added.

