Man gets life term under POCSO Act

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced M. Kannan, 31, to undergo life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai taluk in the district in October last year.

The court slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kannan who was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict.

The Viralimalai police had registered a case under the POCSO Act against Kannan on a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother. The court ordered the State government to provide ₹5 lakh as compensation to the affected victim, a police press release said.