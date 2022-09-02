Man gets life term under POCSO Act

He had kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
September 02, 2022 19:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced M. Kannan, 31, to undergo life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai taluk in the district in October last year. 

The court slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kannan who was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Viralimalai police had registered a case under the POCSO Act against Kannan on a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother. The court ordered the State government to provide ₹5 lakh as compensation to the affected victim, a police press release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app