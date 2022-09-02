Tiruchirapalli

Man gets life term under POCSO Act

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced M. Kannan, 31, to undergo life imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Viralimalai taluk in the district in October last year. 

The court slapped a fine of ₹1 lakh on Kannan who was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict. 

The Viralimalai police had registered a case under the POCSO Act against Kannan on a complaint preferred by the victim’s mother. The court ordered the State government to provide ₹5 lakh as compensation to the affected victim, a police press release said. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2022 7:06:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-gets-life-term-under-pocso-act/article65841135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY