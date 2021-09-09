Man gets life term for rape

PUDUKOTTAI

09 September 2021

The Mahila Court here on Thursday awarded life sentence to M. Chinnadurai alias Vinod Chakaravarthy, 42, of Karakottai near here for raping a four-year-old girl in 2003.

According to the prosecution, the accused raped the victim, who was his neighbour. The case was transferred to CBCID after the victim’s mother approached the Madras High Court, seeking justice. He evaded arrest for 17 years. Since the accused did not respond to the repeated summons, he was declared a proclaimed offender.

On information that Chinnadurai was living with a woman in Karnataka, a police team went to the State and arrested him a few months ago.

R. Sathya, Judge, Mahila Court, who found Chinnadurai guilty under Section 376 (2) (f) of the Indian Penal Code (raping a women under 12 years of age), ordered him to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh. She also recommended that the State government pay ₹4 lakh compensation to the victim.