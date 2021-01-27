Man gets life term for rape

PUDUKOTTAI

27 January 2021 21:11 IST

The Mahila Court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo 10-year imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old girl in Aranthangi taluk in the district in November 2018. The Aranthangi All Women Police had registered a case, including under IPC section 376 (1) (rape).

Pronouncing the verdict, the Court slapped a fine of ₹3,000 on M. Malaiyandi. The crime was committed when the victim was grazing goats. The Court directed that ₹ 4 lakh be provided as compensation to the victim by the State government.

