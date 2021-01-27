Tiruchirapalli

Man gets life term for rape

The Mahila Court here on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man to undergo 10-year imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old girl in Aranthangi taluk in the district in November 2018. The Aranthangi All Women Police had registered a case, including under IPC section 376 (1) (rape).

Pronouncing the verdict, the Court slapped a fine of ₹3,000 on M. Malaiyandi. The crime was committed when the victim was grazing goats. The Court directed that ₹ 4 lakh be provided as compensation to the victim by the State government.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 9:13:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-gets-life-term-for-rape/article33678105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY