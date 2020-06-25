Man gets life term for killing wife

The Mahila Court here on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 60-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for murdering his first wife at Goundampatti village near Viralimalai in December 2016.

Pronouncing the judgement through video conference, the Court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Karuppaiah who was convicted and sentenced in the murder case. The murder was committed by Karuppaiah when his first wife Nagammal (50) was on her way to work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Prosecution sources said Karuppaiah beheaded his wife due to a dispute over sharing property. Karuppaiah's first wife Nagammal had three sons and a daughter, while his second wife and the sister of Nagammal had a son. The Viralaimalai police had registered a murder case and arrested Karuppaiah on the charge of committing the crime.

Sources said Karuppaiah was in the district jail at Pudukottai when the judgement was delivered through video conference.