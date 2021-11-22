Man gets life sentence

PUDUKOTTAI

22 November 2021 22:23 IST

The Mahila Court here on Monday convicted and sentenced a 34-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the district to undergo life term till the end of his natural death.

The court slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on Rajkumar, who is already married. Rajkumar mixed sedatives in the cool drink and gave it to the girl, who stayed near his house, and sexually assaulted her repeatedly while she was alone. Rajkumar also threatened the minor girl. The crime was committed in 2019.

Acting on a complaint from the victim's mother in March 2020, Keeranur All Women Police booked a case against Rajkumar under section 6 (1) of the POCSO Amendment Act, 2019

The court ordered the government to pay ₹1.5 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Rajkumar was later lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi.