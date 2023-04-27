ADVERTISEMENT

Man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting minor girl

April 27, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Thursday convicted and sentenced 50-year-old P. Karuppaiah to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district in March 2020.  Delivering the verdict, the Court slapped a fine of ₹6,000 on Karuppaiah. The court also ordered that a sum of ₹4 lakh be given as compensation to the victim girl. Manapparai All Women Police had registered a case under POCSO Act against Karuppaiah acting on a complaint from the affected girl, a press release said.

