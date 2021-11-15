Man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting minor girl

Pudukottai

The Mahila Court here on Monday convicted and sentenced a 27-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl at Viralimalai in the district in June.

The Court while awarding the life sentence to S. Madhavan of Bikshandarkoil in Tiruchi ordered the State government to provide ₹ 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Prosecution sources said Madhavan trespassed into the house of the 12-year-old girl when her family members were away. On hearing the alarms of the minor, locals broke open the door and caught Madhavan and handed him over to the police.

On a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Keeranur All Women Police registered a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO (Amendment) Act, 2019.