Man gets life sentence for murdering wife

Jayabal (51) of Kakka Kottur hamlet near Nannilam was sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge of murdering his wife.

According to police, the accused got married to the deceased, Indira in the year 2007 and had a girl child. He used to insist his wife to get money from her parents to run the family and on one such occasion a wordy duel ensued between the couple on May 26, 2018 when he had attacked Indira with an iron rod.

The injured Indira was rescued by her neighbours and was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur where she succumbed to the injuries later. The Nannilam police registered a case and filed the charge sheet against Jayabal at the Fast Track Mahila Court at Tiruvarur.

After hearing the case, the Sessions Judge, FMTC, G. Sundararajan on Friday awarded life sentence to the accused for murdering his wife and three years of imprisonment for demanding `dowry’ from the deceased. The accused was ordered to undergo the sentences concurrently, police said.